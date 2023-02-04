US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III (L) and Philippine Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. held a meeting at the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Feb. 2, 2023. Pinky Rose Fernandez, Department of National Defense

MANILA — The Philippine government needs to be more transparent about its plan to open more military bases for American troops to avoid being the target of adversaries of the United States, a security expert said Saturday.

With the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between Manila and Washington to cover four more camps, the Philippines can better protect its territories in disputed waters, but it can also earn the ire of nations in conflict with the US, security analyst Rommel Banlaoi told ABS-CBN News.

“Malinaw na ang Amerika ay nagsasagawa ng iba’t ibang military action… Kung hindi malinaw yung intensyon ay hindi din magiging malinaw ang papel ng Pilipinas,” he said.

“Nagtri-trigger din ito ng maraming economic activites sa Pilipinas at yan ay nakakatulong sa ating economic growth… Pero may mga social costs din na associated sa American military activities,” he added.

“May long-term consequences din yan… Malalagay tayo sa radar strain ng adversaries ng Estados Unidos.”

The increase in US military presence in the Philippines was announced during the Manila trip of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Pentagon, in a statement, said Manila and Washington have also agreed to resume joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea, an activity that was halted during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“With increased American military presence in Philippine territories ay ini-expect natin na mag-slow down ang China sa activities sa South China Sea. Pero sa nakita natin in the past, hindi na-deter yung China. Na-provoke pa yung China,” Banlaoi said.

“Dapat ay maging transparent ang mga parties concerned para hindi magkaroon ng miscalculations sa areas na sa tingin ko ay napaka-fragile,” he said.

The Philippines needs to maintain its “delicate balancing” act between competing powers China and the US, the analyst said, noting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s push to strengthen bilateral ties with Beijing.

“Ang Pilipinas ngayon ay namamangka sa dalawang ilog… It’s really a difficult situation that our country is in,” Banlaoi said.

“Mahalaga na ang US, China at Pilipinas ay ipursue yung preventive diplomacy para yung mga military activities nila ay hindi humantong sa isang digmaan at magkaroon ng efforts to avoid armed conflicts sa South China Sea,” he said.

The Philippine government should also be more transparent about the 123 agreement it plans to enter with the United States, which involves the possible importation of nuclear materials to the country, Banlaoi said.

“Okay lang ‘yun pag peaceful use of nuclear technology, especially for focusing of generating electricity… Ang pinagbabawal ng ating Saligang Batas ay nuclear weapons,” he said.

'NOT CAUSE FOR CONCERN'

In a statement, Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said that EDCA sites "should not be a cause for concern," adding they could "spur economic investments, joint protection, and preservation of our country’s maritime domain and natural resources."

Galvez pointed out that defense capability building is within the sovereign right of every country.

"The DND has been and will always remain consistent in its position that all engagements with the US as well as other foreign partners must be conducted in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and other national laws," he said.

"In cooperation with the US, the EDCA will facilitate the construction of facilities and infrastructure upgrades that will directly contribute to the enhancement of the AFP's capabilities, and serve as storage or housing for assets and materiel that will be prepositioned in Agreed Locations subject to prior authorization from the Philippines as specified in the EDCA provisions," he added.

RELATED VIDEO