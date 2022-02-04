Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman said Friday he will still try convince some businesses to vote for him for president.

De Guzman's condition, however, is that will "heed the call of workers."

"Hindi ko lahat ine-encourage, ang ine-encourage ko lang ‘yung kapitalista na kumikilala sa papel na ginagampanan ng mga manggagawa na nagtuturing sa mga manggagawa bilang partners," De Guzman said in the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) presidential forum.

(I am not encouraging everyone, I am only encouraging the capitalists who recognize the role of workers, who treats workers as partners.)

"Hindi ko inaasahan ‘yung mga kapitalistang gustong magsamantala sa mga manggagawa, ‘yung gustong gawing kontrakwal ang mga manggagawa, gustong ibaba ang sahod ng mga manggagawa, gustong tanggalin anytime ang mga manggagawa. ‘Yung gumagamit ng political connection nila para i-advance ‘yung kanilang business interest. Ayaw ko sa kanila. Ang gusto ko ‘yung mga kapitalistang nakipagkaisa sa taumbayan para sa pag-unlad ng ating mamamayan," he added.

(I do not expect the capitalists who want to exploit the workers, those who want to make the workers contractual, who want to lower the wages of the workers, who want to lay off the workers anytime. Those who use their political connection to advance their business interests. I don’t like them. What I want are the capitalists who would want to unite with the people for the development of our nation.)

He said he will support micro, small and medium enterprises.

"Kaya ‘yung MSME, maglalaan ako ng malaking pondo diyan para suportahan sila dahil gusto kong ma-develop ‘yung ating sariling industriya nang sa ganon ‘yung ating mga pangangailangan natin dito sa ating bansa hindi na natin ini-import, napakamahal tapos mag-e-export tayo ng raw materials na napakamura," he said.

(For MSMEs, I will allocate large funds for them to support them because I want to develop our own industry so that our needs here in our country are no longer imported, it is very expensive and then we export raw materials that are very cheap.)

"Laging ang laki ng ating deficits sa budget. Kaya lagi tayong obligadong mangutang nang mangutang at kasunod nung pangungutang korapsyon. Kaya kinakailangan natin, paunlarin natin ang sarili nating industriya at makipagkasundo lang tayo doon sa mga negosyante na kumikilala sa papel na ginagampanan ng mga manggagawa para sa development at na niniwala ako, marami ‘yan."

(Our budget deficits are always large. So we are always obliged to borrow and then what's next to borrowing, corruption. Let's develop our own industry and let's just negotiate with those entrepreneurs who recognize the role of workers. for development and that I believe there are lots of them.)