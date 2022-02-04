A Grade 3 teacher interacts with her students attending their online class at the Ricardo P. Cruz Senior Elementary School in Taguig City on December 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Unvaccinated teachers and school personnel "may be required" to report to schools "provided that they present negative RT-PCR or antigen" test results, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Friday.

In a press conference, DepEd Usec. Wilfredo Cabral explained that although only vaccinated teachers and school personnel are allowed to teach and interact with students, those who are unvaccinated will be allowed to enter the school premises when they present negative COVID test results.

"[And] as long as there is no interaction with the learners and those teachers who teach inside the classrooms," he said.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said the agency continues to encourage its personnel and students to get vaccinated, but admitted this decision remains a personal choice.

"Kung ayaw nila, they don't have to kasi voluntary naman iyong vaccination. But if they go to school, and we have said that time and again, kailangan magpakita sila ng result ng RT-PCR or antigen (for teachers and school personnel). Para we also protect naman those who are vaccinated," Briones said.

Alternative work arrangements are also in place for those who have not been inoculated.

"Inatasan din po ang lahat ng regional directors na mag-implementa ng karampatang work arrangement sa kani-kanilang mga jurisdiction or area of responsibility base sa umiiral na alert level sa kanilang lokalidad," Cabral explained.

Cabral cited some possible work arrangements to accommodate unvaccinated school personnel.

"Pwedeng gamitin ang alinman sa mga kombinasyon ng mga work arrangement, katulad ng skeleton workforce, work from home, or five days physically reporting work week on a two-week shifting/rotation, four-day physically reporting work week and one day work from home on a weekly shifting/rotation at ang paggamit po ng work shifting/flexible or staggered working hours," he said.

Based on DepEd data as of January, 810,300 DepEd personnel have been vaccinated, either with first dose or up to second dose, while 181,932 personnel are unvaccinated.

Dr. Maria Corazon Dumlao, chief of DepEd's Bureau of Learner Support Services-School Health Division, said there are 205,234 fully vaccinated 12- to 17-year-old children with comorbidities, as of January.

She added the target population for pediatric vaccination for aged 5 to 11 is at 15.5 million.

To support pediatric vaccination, DepEd has allowed a "more relaxed" process for the use of schools as vaccination sites.

Students vaccinated on school days will be excused from classes, while alternative working arrangements "may be explored" for personnel in schools being used as vaccination sites.

