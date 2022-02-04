Watch more on iWantTFC

A truck convoy came rolling into Parliament Hill in Ottawa over the weekend to protest a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. As they moved along the nation's capital, the protesters defaced Canada’s war memorial and the statue of Canadian cancer hero Terry Fox.

The vandalism and desecration of the national monuments quickly drew an outcry from various sectors. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself called out the protesters' extreme actions, and shut the door on any talks with the group.

"We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave in to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans," Trudeau stresses.

The mandate, introduced by both Canada and the US, requires all essential workers, including truck drivers, to be vaccinated, or get tested for Covid-19 and quarantine.

Filipino Canadian Gilbert Lanic urges his fellow truckers to recognize that Covid-19 is real and to just learn how to deal with it.

"About sa vaccination, hindi po ako magdidisagree diyan kasi nangyari nga sa buong mundo, hindi lang sa Canada, na whatever happens, kahit ayaw nyo man sa hindi, sa Canada tayo nakatira. In the long run, talagang madadamay pa rin tayo (I won't disagree with vaccination because this is happening all over the world, not just in Canada, and that whatever happens, whether you like it or not, we live in Canada. In the long run, we will still be affected)," Lanic argues.

At the same time, Lanic warns that without truck drivers, the economy will collapse. "Yung isang linggo lang for example na walang bibiyahe, wala lahat... Kung talagang intention ng mga driver na ganon ang gawin, wala, titigil talaga yung economy (Just one week of no truck drivers on the road, everything will be affected. If that is really the intention of the truck drivers, the economy will stop)."

Lanic's wife Joanna Argao, who is also a trucker, says while she respects the stand of truck drivers who do not want to comply with the mandate, she's afraid their message has been taken over by interested groups.

"Ang nangyari sa convoy na yun, yung mga anti-vaccine din sumama na sila kaya parang nagkagulo-gulo na (What is happening in the convoy is that anti-vaxxers have joined the truckers which messed up the protest)," Argao says. "Naging Freedom Rally na siya, nangyari, hindi na siya talaga about truckers na lang (It has become a Freedom Rally, it's nor just about truckers now)."

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has also said many of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry and have their own agenda. As the protest continues, Lanic and Argao urged unvaccinated truck drivers to just comply with the mandate.

"Ang maapektuhan din, sila, kasi yung trabaho nila, diba? Kung hindi sila magpapa-vaccine eh hindi rin naman din sila papapasukin ng Canada (It's their jobs that will be affected, right? If they don't get the vaccine, they won't be allowed to enter Canada,)" Argao points out.

Trudeau was moved to an undisclosed place last week due to threats to his security.