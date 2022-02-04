Vice President Leni Robredo greets supporters mostly clad in pink during her visit at the Guagua Municipal Hall in Guagua, Pampanga officials on Feb. 3, 2022. OVP/ Handout

MANILA — If she wins the presidency in the May elections, Vice President Leni Robredo would mandate the full disclosure of all government transactions even without a law from Congress.

"Puwede akong gumawa ng executive order para meron nang ganoon na demand for all government [offices]," Robredo said during the the KBP presidential forum "Panata sa Bayan 2022" on Friday.

(I can already make an executive order so that there is already such a demand for all government offices.)

Robredo earlier said she would push for the freedom of information bill, as well as a measure requiring the disclosure of government deals without the need for public request. Robredo said she would certify these bills as urgent.

"Mas maganda kung may batas dahil kahit hindi na ako Pangulo, tuloy-tuloy, institutionalized iyong requirement na ‘yon. Pero habang wala pang batas, gagawa na tayo ng executive order," she continued.

(It's better if there is a law so that even when I'm no longer president, it would continue, the requirement will be institutionalized. But while there is no law yet, we will already issue an executive order.)

Robredo earlier this week said in her first 100 days in office, she would prioritize, "Paglinis ng gobyerno (cleaning up government)."

She said under her government, regular lifestyle checks would be paired with the disclosure of officials' Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).