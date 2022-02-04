PH conducts first bar exams during COVID-19 pandemic

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A number of roads in Makati City were closed on Friday morning in light of the conduct of the 2020/2021 Bar Exams.

The stretch of J.P. Rizal St. Ext. from Buting to Lawton Ave will be closed to traffic from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on February 4 and 6 in line with the Bar Examinations 2022.



Motorists are advised to take alternative routes

The Supreme Court shortened the Bar exams to two days - Feb. 4 and Feb. 6 - amid concerns over the effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant and the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette late last year.

Aspiring lawyers headed to Ateneo Law School to take the first digitalized Bar exam



The school is one of the 31 testing sites for this year's exam. It is also the first time the test, often dubbed as the hardest in the PH, was conducted in more than one location

Bar takers headed early to Makati University, one of the selected testing sites for the two day Bar Examination.



It will be the first time a Bar examination will be held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020.

Examinees told ABS-CBN News that the pandemic, which prompted the cancellation of the exams first in 2020 and brought many changes to the annual test, caused more uncertainty and challenges than the usual exam format.

Several 2022 bar takers at the University of Makati shared the onslaught of the pandemic, which brought many changes to the annual test, inflicted more uncertainty as well as ushered more challenges compared to the exams prior to the #COVID19 outbreak

Nonetheless, they said they are relieved that the Bar Exams are pushing through.

In Cebu, aspiring lawyers flocked to the three testing sites there before sunrise to take the exams. Cebu City Emergency Operations Head Joel Garganera said there are more than 1,000 examinees.

Garganera said some examinees were sent home after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We exhausted all means to talk to the Supreme Court to give them a special arrangement, but they did not agree,” he said.

Policemen were deployed to ensure peace and order in the testing sites. The local government of Cebu also assured exam takers there will be no power interruption.

In Naga City, aspiring lawyers went to the University of Nueva Caceres for the exams.

Mayor Nelson Legacion thanked the police for ensuring peace and security near the testing sites.

Last year, the SC announced that the Bar is going to be digitalized, localized, and proctored. It was also announced that Bar examinees were to use their own Wi-Fi-enabled laptops, instead of the traditional exams that required all answers to be handwritten.

--with reports from Aireen Jaymalin and Annie Perez, and Anna Cerezo and Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News