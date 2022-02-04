MANILA — The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11 arrived in the Philippines on Friday evening.

The plane carrying 780,000 vials that were specially formulated for the age group landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 9:30 p.m.

Manila bought the vaccines through financing by the World Bank.

The start of the inoculation for the age group in the Philippines was supposed to begin on Friday, Feb. 4, but it was moved to Feb. 7, Monday, after the shipment of the vials was delayed. They were supposed to arrive on Thursday.

As of writing, Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is approved for use by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration for 5 to 11-year-olds. The dose for the age bracket is a different formulation from those given to adults.

Pfizer and relevant agencies have trained vaccinators, and logistics in initial sites of the vaccine rollout have been prepared, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

