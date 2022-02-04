Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Handout photo

MANILA -- Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday said he deserves to be elected as the next president because knows what it's like to be poor.

The retired Filipino boxing champion, whose rag-to-riches life story captured the imagination of fans around the world, said he is very different from past leaders.

"Marami nang namuno sa ating bansa na sinasabing matatalino, pero mas lalong dumaming naghihirap na Pilipino," he said in the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Presidential Candidates' Forum.

"Kaya ako ang dapat mamuno ng bansa dahil ramdam ko po ang pinagdaanan ng ating mga kababayan. Kung paano ako nangarap para iahon ang aking pamilya sa hirap, ganoon po ang pangarap na maiahon sa kahirapan ang bansang Pilipinas."

Pacquiao said he wants to provide free housing, livelihood, as well as eradicate corruption which he believes has driven the country to economic ruin.

The PROMDI candidate also answered the KBP panelists' questions regarding reclamation, state of healthcare in the provinces, and the Department of Agriculture's importation of 60,000 metric tons of fish.

"'Di ako tutol sa reclamation. Kailangan lang magkaroon ng assessment at tanungin ang LGUs [Local Government Units] kung gusto nila o hindi," said Pacquiao. "Kailangan magkaroon ng consultation dahil sila ang nakakaalam sa kanilang lugar."

"Kailangan din hindi masira naman ang kalikasan dahil ang kalikasan ay bahagi ng ating buhay."

Pacquiao also wants to build tertiary hospitals in each city and province.

"Sisiguraduhin nating magkakaroon ng tertiary hospital sa bawat city bawat probinsya sa Pilipinas... isinusulong din natin ang pag increase ng salary ng nurses at doctors para maenganyo silang maglingkod sa taong bayan," he said.

Pacquiao said there has to be adequate medical facilities in each barangay so that residents won't have to travel far for simple treatments.

He also reiterated that the Philippines should become a major fish exporter, not importer.

"Nahihiya ako sa ating bansa, nakapalibot sa atin dagat yet magiimport tayo ng galunggong, talagang sampal sa atin yan. Kailangang suportahan ang fisherfolks natin. Bakit magiimport tayo, kailangang magexport tayo," Pacquiao said.