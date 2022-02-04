Ka Leody to KBP: 'Thanks for giving this labor leader a platform'

Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant waits for his turn to answer in the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) forum on February 4, 2022. Photo courtesy of Leody De Guzman's Twitter account.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Friday thanked the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) for giving him a platform.

In a video message, De Guzman said he was grateful for the opportunity to present his plans for the Philippines, especially that he doesn't have enough funds to mount a national campaign.

"Gusto kong magpasalamat sa KBP dahil sa pag-iimbitang ginawa nila sa’kin na makasali dito sa presidential forum. Malaking bagay ito sa katulad ko na wala namang pondo na malaki para gamitin sa eleksyon," he told ABS-CBN News.

(I would like to thank KBP for inviting me to participate in this presidential forum. It's a big deal for someone like me who doesn't have enough funds to use in the election.)

De Guzman also thanked those who related to his campaign, noting that there is a worker like them who is running for the presidency.

He was among the trending topics on social media along with Vice President Leni Robredo, who dealt with spotty internet during the forum, and the late dictator's son Bongbong Marcos, who skipped the event.

"Natutuwa ako sa naging diskusyon dahil nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na ipaabot ko ‘yung aking plataporma sa ating mga kababayan at ipaalam na mayroong labor leader na kumakandidato ngayon sa pagka-pangulo para sa 2022," he said.

(I am happy with the discussion because I was given the opportunity to spread my platform to our citizens and let them know that there is a labor leader who is now running for the presidency in 2022.

"Maganda naman ‘yung naging diskusyon at napaka-fair ng mga tanong at mga oras na binibigay sa bawat isa kaya maganda ako’y natutuwa roon sa naging resulta. Nagpapasalamat ako roon sa lahat ng naka-relate roon sa aking plataporma ng pagbabago sa pulitika at ekonomiya sa ating bansa."

(The discussion was good and the questions and time given to everyone were very fair, so I was very happy with the result. I am grateful to everyone related to my platform of political and economic change in our country.)