MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Friday said he is not in favor of legalizing online cockfighting.

During the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) presidential forum, De Guzman said the country should focus first on addressing the COVID-19 crisis and other pressing issues faced by the Filipino people.

"Hindi ako sang-ayon diyan sa online sabong. Ang dami nang kwento ng mga nasiraan ng ulo, nagpakamatay dahil diyan sa sugal na ‘yan. Dapat nating alisin ‘yan at mas mag-focus tayo roon sa mas produktibong bagay na makakatulong sa ating mamamayan," he said.

(I don’t agree with that online cockfighting. There are so many stories of those who lost their minds, committed suicide because of that gambling. We must get rid of that and focus more on more productive things that will help our people.)

"I-pokus natin ‘yung kanilang enerhiya hindi sa pagsusugal kundi sa ating mga mamamayan para tayo’y maka-recover sa ating kinakaharap na problema sa kabuhayan at problema rito sa kalusugan and at the same time problema natin roon sa klima," he added.

(Let's focus their energy not on gambling but on our people so that we can recover from the economic problems and health problems we face and at the same time the climate problems we face.)

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) earlier said that e-sabong brings in about P400 million in monthly revenues.

“It’s the online games now that are earning the money for the government,” PAGCOR chair and CEO Andrea Domingo had told ANC.

From May to September 2021, four licensed operators of e-sabong pumped P1.6 billion into PAGCOR’s coffers, Domingo said.

So far, there are at least six online cockfighting operators in the Philippines.