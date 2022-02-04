Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Domagoso declares his candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo Manila on September 22, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday deflected observations that he has engaged in "political opportunism" for frequently shifting alliances every elections.

Each candidate needs a party that would carry his or her candidacy, Domagoso said during the "Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum."

"My loyalty to my party ends where my loyalty to my country begins," the Manila Mayor said, citing a quote from former President Manuel L. Quezon.

"Kapag hindi nawawala ang North Star mo na ang pinaglilingkuran mo taumbayan no matter what, kahit kapartido mo pa yan, kung yan ay talipandas... kapag hindi na nagseserbisyo yung partido mo, bakit ka naman magiging tapat doon?" he said.

(As long as you do not lose sight of your North Star that you are serving the people no matter what, why would you stay loyal to a party or a partymate if they are no longer serving the public justly?)

"Ang importante yung loyalty mo nasa tao."

(What is important is that your loyalty is with the people.)

Domagoso was named Aksyon Demokratiko's new party president shortly after joining the party last year.

Prior to joining the party founded by former Sen. Raul Roco, the Manila mayor served as vice chairman for political affairs and member of the National Unity Party.

His local party, Asenso Manileño, has also forged and severed ties with Domagoso's predecessors before eventually backing the actor-turned-politician in his mayoralty bid in 2019.