President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his Talk to the People at the Malacañan on Jan. 24, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is done with his quarantine after his recent exposure to a household staff infected with COVID-19, Malacañang said on Friday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles earlier said the President, who is turning 77 next month, was exposed to household staff with COVID-19 last Sunday, Jan. 30.

But he clarified that the President's last day of exposure to a different COVID-positive household member was actually on Friday, Jan. 28. Quoting Duterte's personal physician, Nograles said Sunday's exposure could not be considered as a close contact.

"Tapos na, tapos na iyong quarantine ni Pangulong Duterte,” he said in a press briefing.

(It’s done, the quarantine of President Duterte is done.)

Asymptomatic close contacts who have a negative antigen test result must quarantine and take an RT-PCR test after day 5 of their exposure, the health department earlier said.

"Sabi rin natin lagi, based on careful assessment of the physician, maaari po tayong magkaroon ng mga pagbabago sa ating quarantine," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the Palace briefing.

(We also always say that based on careful assessment of the physician, we could have changes in our quarantine.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Nograles on Thursday confirmed the President went to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City “for his routine medical checkup.” He did not specify when.

Duterte's close ally Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said the checkup was a decision of Duterte's doctor.

“Okay naman si Pangulo. He is as healthy as any healthy individual at his age could be,” Nograles said on Friday.

(The President is okay.)

He said the President is in Malacañang.

“Tuloy-tuloy naman ang trabaho ni Pangulo, even when he was in quarantine. Ang kaibahan lang ngayon, he’s out of quarantine. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang trabaho niya sa Malacañang,” he said.

(The President’s work is continuous, even when he was in quarantine. The only difference now is he’s out of quarantine. He continues working in Malacañang.)

The President's last public appearance was a two-part taped national address that aired on Jan 24 and 25.

Duterte's next public address is "presumably" scheduled on Monday, said Nograles.