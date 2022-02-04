MANILA -- Antique and Capiz have waived the RT-PCR test requirement for inbound travelers and residents returning to the provinces who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy took effect Thursday, Feb. 3.

In Executive Order 004-A, Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao said a negative RT-PCR test is no longer a requirement for travelers and returning residents provided that they show a vaccination card.

Children and those unvaccinated, however, still need and RT-PCR test before being allowed to enter the province.

Capiz Governor Esteban Contreras Jr., in his Executive Order no.002-A, also dropped the negative RT-PCR test requirement for all fully vaccinated travelers entering the province.

Those who are unvaccinated or have only gotten one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine need a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before arrival in the province, he said.

The provincial Inter-Agency Task Force said they decided to waive the RT-PCR test requirement to help defray the cost of travel.

Antique and Capiz are under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

The Philippines on Thursday announced 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day the tally remained below 10,000. The positivity rate was at 25.5 percent.

Western Visayas--of which Antique and Capiz are part--was among the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks, according to data from the Department of Health.

--with reports from Rolen Escaniel