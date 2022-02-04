After skipping KBP forum, Bongbong is seen in interview with Korina Sanchez

MANILA - The verified Instagram account of presidential aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. showed on Friday a video of him being interviewed by veteran journalist Korina Sanchez.

It was posted on the same day of the KBP's "Panata sa Bayan" Presidential Candidate's Forum, which Marcos did not attend due to what his camp said was a conflict in schedule.

The video, available on the account's story, shows what appears to be a one-on-one interview between Marcos and Sanchez. However, it was not clear whether this video was taken on the same day or time as the KBP forum.

LOOK: The verified Instagram account of Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos shows a video of him being interviewed by host and veteran journalist Korina Sanchez.



Marcos did not join KBP’s #PanataNgBayan presidential forum. pic.twitter.com/tBxAQhF96E — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) February 4, 2022

Bongbong Marcos is among the guests in Sanchez's "Upuan sa Katotohanan" special on the broadcaster's "Rated Korina" show. In a statement, Sanchez's camp said that the hour-long episode would veer away from political issues to give a glimpse into the lives of the presidential candidates.

To be featured with Marcos are senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo, and Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso.

“By design, I really wanted all the candidates to be known, not just for their political platforms or the usual issues, but for their rarely-seen human side as well. After all, they all have families, they all have their favorite pastimes, and most definitely, they know how to laugh and have fun," Sanchez said in the statement.

"Upuan sa Katotohanan" on Rated Korina will come out on Saturday, February 5, on A2Z, the Kapamilya Channel, and TV5. It will also come out on Sunday via OnePH.

- With a report by Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News.