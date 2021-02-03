Want to maximize vaccine’s effect? Follow schedule of shots, says DOH

MANILA—The Department of Health on Wednesday reminded the public of the importance of following the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines once the government begins its massive inoculation drive later this month.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire brought this up, as she explained that getting the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines within the dates specified by the manufacturer optimizes a shot’s effect.

Doing so would also prevent “escape mutations,” which would affect the efficacy of the COVID-19 jabs, Vergeire added.

“Ang isa pong sinasabi ng ating mga eksperto, kapag mas pinatagal po natin itong pagbibigay ng second dose, compared doon sa dapat na, or required na dapat na dosing schedule ay baka magkakaroon nu’ng tinatawag na ’escape mutations’ na maaaring makaapekto doon sa efficacy ng bakuna,” Vergeire said.

“So mas maganda na po susundin na natin iyong schedule na sinabi ng Emergency Use Authority at saka indikasyon ng bakuna na iyon.”

The Philippine government is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines with the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility this month.

Both vaccines will be administered in two doses.

“So ang sabi nila, iyong 21 days, that is the appropriate time based on the trial that they have done kung kailan dapat ibigay na itong bakuna for Pfizer compared to the AstraZeneca which, yes, it requires 4 weeks to 12 weeks (na) mas matagal,” Vergeire said.

“May mga pag-aaral po na isinasagawa dito, at base po doon sa pag-aaral at indikasyon nitong bakuna na ito, iyon po iyong inilagay natin sa Emergency Use Authority nila based on evidence kaya kailangan susundin po natin iyan.”

The DOH, meanwhile, welcomed the announcement that pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson is developing a single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

“Maganda pong balita iyan, hindi lang po sa ating bansa kung hindi sa lahat ng bansa kung magkakaroon nga ng ganitong bakuna na isang dose na lang po. Unang-una, operationally po ay napaka-simple na ng gagawin. Wala na po tayong aantayin na time or period of time para magbakuna for the second dose,” Vergeire said.



“At dito sinasabi rin, isang turok lang sa’yo, makukuha mo na iyong efficacy na kinakailangan ng iyong katawan para ikaw ay maproteksyunan. So dito po, bukas po ang ating gobyerno, if we can be able to get this kind of vaccines that will be very beneficial for our population.”

The Philippine government is currently in negotiations with Johnson & Johnson for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

