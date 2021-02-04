PH records 1,590 more COVID-19 cases; deaths nearing 11,000

A vendor waits for customers at a community store along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Quezon City on February 3, 2021 amid the pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 1,590 additional cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 531,699, with deaths nearing the 11,000-mark.

This is the 4th straight day that the daily tally counted fewer than 2,000, although 2 laboratories failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Wednesday.

Active infections reached 32,775, accounting for 6.2 percent of the total recorded cases. Of those, 94.8 percent are either asymptomatic or are mild cases.

Fifty-five more died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said the 2.07 percent case fatality rate is the highest since Aug. 1 last year.

This is also the 6th straight day that the daily recorded deaths exceeded 50. The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities stood at 10,997.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group noted that the deaths announced daily from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 ranged from 58 to 80.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 249 to 487,927.

The DOH said 41 cases initially classified as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

More details to follow.

