'Kaso ng 2 Aeta na na-torture, sample ng problema sa anti-terror law'

MAYNILA – Torture umano ang sinapit ng 2 Aeta mula sa Zambales nang hulihin ng mga sundalo noong Agosto 2020.

Inakusahang silang miyembro ng New People’s Army na nakapatay umano ng isang sundalo sa isang engkuwentro.

Kuwento ni Japer Gurung, tinali siya, binugbog, isinilid sa sako at ibinitin patiwarik, pinakain ng sariling dumi, at tinakpan ng plastic ang mukha na may usok ng sigarilyo sa loob.

"Kalahating oras po bago nila tanggalin ang plastic sa ulo tapos sabi sa akin: 'Magtapat ka na! Alam ko ikaw 'yung mataas dito.' Sabi ko kahit patayin niyo po ako, wala po akong alam diyan," ani Gurung.

Ayon kay Gurung at kasama niyang si Junior Ramos, lumilikas sila mula sa putukan at pinakain pa nga ng pamilya Ramos ng tanghalian ang mga sundalo bago sila inaresto.

Kabilang sa mga ikinaso sa dalawa ang murder, attempted murder, terorismo, at illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Base anila ito sa planted umano na granada, mga bala ng baril at subersibong dokumento, kahit hindi naman sila marunong magsulat at magbasa.

"The only overt criminal act mentioned there was the act of firing and shooting at the Armed Forces. And the other ultimate facts alleged there only have to do with the place and time of the incident, the rest are mere conclusions," ani Josalee Deinla ng National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers na kumakatawan sa dalawa.

Sa isang pahayag, pinabulaanan ni AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo ang akusasyon, na hindi umano napatunayan ng mga nag-akusa.

"Our field commander reported that said claim has been leveled against our troops since last year. And according to him, the claimants have failed to prove their accusations," anang opisyal.

Ang sinapit ng mga Aeta ang tinitingnan ngayong aktuwal na kaso na posibleng makaapekto sa mga petisyon laban sa Anti-Terrorism Act na nakabinbin sa Korte Suprema.

Sa oral arguments noong Martes, tinanong ni Associate Justice Marvic Leonen kung hindi ba dapat maghintay ng aktuwal na kaso ng pang-aabuso sa anti-terror law bago manghimasok ang Korte Suprema.

Para sa mga abugado ng mga Aeta, sila ang patunay na may aktuwal nang paglabag sa karapatan ng mga mamamayan sa ilalim ng Anti-Terrorism Act.

"[Their case] demonstrates actual injury against individuals who are being prosecuted under this law... They have legal standing clearly and actual, direct, immediate interest in the matter at hand," ani Deinla.

Pero giit ng ibang petitioner, bagama’t makakatulong, hindi kailangan ng aktuwal na kaso bago manghimasok ang SC.

"There is already a credible threat of prosecution and should not be required to await and undergo criminal prosecution as the sole means of seeking relief," ani dating Solicitor General Jose Ansel, isa sa mga petitioner laban sa anti-terror law.

"When it really is an affront to the bill of rights, an affront and a clear violation of the Constitution, then we don’t have to wait for any of this to happen because the expanded jurisdiction of the courts and the role of the facial challenge, which is a doctrine of law, which allows a case to be brought to the Supreme Court basically on vagueness and unconstitutionality on its face," ayon naman kay Howard Calleja, isa pang petitioner.

Sa susunod na Martes nakatakda ang pagpapatuloy ng oral arguments sa Korte Suprema.

