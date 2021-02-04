Janssen to begin Phase 3 clinical trials in PH within the week

A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of the Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine to a candidate in Leiden, Netherlands September 25, 2020, in this screengrab obtained on January 29, 2021. Janssen Vaccines/Handout via Reuters

MANILA - Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen, owned by Johnson & Johnson, is expected to begin its Phase 3 clinical trials on its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines within the week, the Department of Science and Technology announced Thursday.

“Within this week mag-uumpisa na sila (They will begin this week),” DOST Sec. Fortunato dela Peña said during a public briefing.

Dela Peña did not say where the clinical trials will be conducted, citing confidentiality agreements with the company.

He said the areas should have a consistently high incidence of COVID-19 infections at least two weeks before the trials take place.

“ ’Yung vaccine clinical trials na kanilang ginagawa ay makakadagdag pa sa kanilang datos para sa vaccine efficacy,” Dela Peña said.

(The vaccine clinical trials they are conducting will add to their data on vaccine efficacy.)

The Food and Drug Administration also approved the clinical trial applications of Chinese drugmakers Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals in January.

Dela Peña said the clinical trials for their COVID-19 vaccines are expected to begin either this month or in March.

Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has also applied for clinical trials but its application has not yet reached the FDA. It is still undergoing review by the vaccine expert panel and the ethics review board.

