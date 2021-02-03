House OKs bill putting up Bataan ecozone for gov’t-sanctioned arms industry

The team works with anything from service pistols to long guns like M16s and M4s. Photograph by Pat Mateo

MANILA—The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a measure establishing a special defense economic zone (SPEDEZ) inside Camp Gen. Antonio Luna in the municipality of Limay, Bataan.

Lawmakers voted 197-6 on House Bill No. 8212 which, among others, would establish a government-sanctioned arms industry that produces conventional weapons and equipment for domestic use and export, and boost the country’s competence in the field of arms research and development.

The bill also seeks to enhance investment opportunities and strengthen the country’s economic and defense capability.

The existing government arsenal of the Philippines located in Bataan will be converted into a special defense economic zone under the bill, and will also establish the Special Defense Economic Zone Authority (SpeDEZA) for the purpose of managing the zone within the framework of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Modernization Act.

Investors’ visas will also be provided to foreign investors with investments of at least $200,000, according to the bill.

The Makabayan Bloc, however, voted against the bill.

Rep. Arlene Brosas of the Gabriela Women’s Party said building a special defense economic zone does not mean that the national government would have “better and more viable” defense capability.

“Aanhin ang bagong ecozone na ito kung ang direksyon ng military at police operations sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang administrasyon ay ang pagtugis, pananakot at paghuli at pagpatay sa mga kritiko ng gobyerno?” said Brosas.

(What good will this new ecozone do if the direction of the country's armed personnel under this administration is to silence and kill government critics?)

The lawmaker also doubted that the special economic zone would reduce the country’s reliance on second-hand military equipment from abroad.

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro said the creation of the ecozone would pave the way for an “investment haven” that would benefit only rich businesses.

“Havens para lamang sa mga pinagpapalang mga business, hindi ng mga manggagawa. At piling mga industriya na hindi naman tumutugon sa programa para sa tunay na pambansang industriyalisasyon at kapakanan ng Pilipino,” Castro said.

(This ecozone will be a haven for wealthy businesses and selected industries, not for ordinary workers. This law does not respond to the country's real problems involving Filipino workers and the country's true industrialization.)

Castro also alleged that the measure would exempt selected businesses from the Government Procurement Act.

“Hindi mabibilang sa dalawang kamay lamang ang mga maanomalyang defense and police contracts pero ngayon, basta lang pumasok sila sa SPEDEZ, libre na sila sa mga requirements ng public bidding at iba pang safeguards kontra anomalya,” Castro added.

(You cannot count with two hands the number of sketchy defense contracts involving police and military. But now, as long as they enter SPEDEZ, they are free from public bidding requirements and other safeguards against anomalies.)