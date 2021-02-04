Gen. Tinio U-turn slot along EDSA-Caloocan reopened

MANILA – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Thursday it reopened the General Tinio U-turn slot along EDSA in Caloocan City following complaints of heavy traffic just days after its closure.

The U-turn slot was closed last Monday as part of the EDSA busway project.

“We will reopen the U-turn slot in General Tinio pending the proposed elevated bus ramps,” said MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos after inspecting the area with Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan.

The MMDA said concrete barriers in the area have been removed while traffic enforcers were deployed to guide motorists.

The U-turn slot will remain open until the construction of elevated bus ramps along EDSA, which is seen to ease heavy traffic in the major thoroughfare, said Abalos.

Abalos said the MMDA was coordinating with the Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works and Highways for the design and construction of the bus ramps.

Around 28,000 motorists use the General Tinio U-turn slot and its adjacent A. De Jesus U-turn slot daily, according to the MMDA.

