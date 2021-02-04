Home  >  News

Duterte declares September as 'Philippine Film Industry Month'

Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 04:18 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the public from the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Feb. 1, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has declared September of every year as the "Philippine Film Industry Month," according to a document Malacañang released on Thursday. 

In Proclamation No. 1058 signed on Feb. 3, Duterte said the Philippines "recognizes the "invaluable contribution and sacrifices" of the film industry, and would provide avenues to showcase its achievements and progress. 

He ordered the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to lead the observance of the country's Film Industry Month every September. 

Duterte urged other government agencies, state universities and colleges, local government units and the private sector to cooperate with the FDCP over the celebration. 

The President previously declared Sept. 12, 2019 to Sept. 11, 2020 as the "Centennial Year of Philippine Cinema." 

Last December, he also backed the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), saying he hoped it would "continue to be a beacon of hope" as it shifted online to keep moviegoers safe from COVID-19. 

