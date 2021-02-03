DOH to finalize by February 15 master list of health-care workers for vaccination

MANILA—The Philippine government is set to finalize this month a master list of frontline health workers who will be prioritized in the government’s massive immunization program against COVID-19, the Health Department said Wednesday.

DOH Spokesperson Usec Maria Rosario Vergeire made the announcement as the government prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccines with the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer and Astrazeneca doses from the COVAX Facility later this month. The government has announced that frontline health workers will be the first in line to receive the COVID-19 jabs.

“So for the Phase 1 of master listing, iyon pong ating mga workers sa kani-kanilang mga health facilities iyon po ang ating gagawin. The first step of profiling kung saan ang health and non-healthcare workers in frontline health services ay kailangan po natin malaman, mailista ng kanilang mga facilities. Second is ma-consolidate po natin as a full data,” Vergeire said during the Laging Handa briefing Wednesday.

Vergeire said that the information will be encoded directly to the government’s COVID-19 electronic immunization registry (CEIR).

“We had the pre-submission of this master list kung saan nakapagbuo na po tayo from almost all facilities. Still awaiting to be completed iyon pong ibang facilities but we are assured that bago mag-February 15 ay buo na po ang master list natin already for our vaccine implementation,” Vergeire added.

The DOH said it was also preparing a separate master list of its vaccination workforce.

“Hindi lang po iyong bibigyan ng bakuna ang ating mina-master list, mina-master list din po natin iyong mga magbabakuna sa ating mga kababayan,” Vergeire said.

Aside from the CEIR, several vaccination registry platforms have also been put in place by the Department of Health, including a separate system to monitor adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

“Para po doon sa mga adverse reactions, we are using the system iyong Digi-Flow which can monitor the adverse events following immunization,” Vergeire said.

“With all of these systems in place we can ensure a seamless integration of data coming from all sectors, coming from all areas, and that it will be unified into just one platform.”'

RELATED VIDEO