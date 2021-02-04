DFA: 348 new COVID cases among Filipinos abroad, highest for 2021 yet

People wearing protective masks walk inside the International Finance Center (IFC) shopping mall, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. Tyrone Siu, Reuters/File

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday reported 348 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, the year's highest single-day tally yet.

The previous high was 322 recorded on January 13, the result of a surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe.

The total infected Filipinos overseas has increased to 14,389.

The foreign office said in a statement that the spike was boosted by cases in Europe, and reports in the Middle East and Africa.

This is the third time this year the DFA reported 100 or more new cases in a single day.

It also reported 127 new cases on January 22.

Meanwhile, 88 recovered from the virus recently, bringing the total to 9,052 of recoveries or Filipino patients who were discharged from hospital overseas. The death toll remained at 954.

At least 4,383 other Filipinos abroad remained active or recovering cases, the DFA said.

As of posting, 86 countries or regions have registered cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

04 February 2021



In the Philippines, 531,699 have been infected. The country's health department reported 1,590 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 deaths has been logged in the Philippines since its outbreak came to light last January. Total recoveries have reached 487,927 while active cases are at 32,775.

