Deaths in Navotas ice plant ammonia leak climb to 2: mayor

Firemen cordon off and clear the area after an ammonia leak from the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage in Navotas on February 3, 2021. Contributed Photo

MANILA - Another person has died following an ammonia leak in a Navotas City ice plant partially owned by the mayor's mother, the local chief executive said Thursday.

The body of the second fatality, an electrician in the plant, was recovered inside the ice plant Thursday morning, said Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco.

A 47-year-old male employee of T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage was declared dead on arrival Wednesday at the Navotas City Hospital.

Some 60 residents brought to the said hospital and Tondo Medical Center have since gone home while 20 remain under observation at the Philippine General Hospital, Tiangco earlier said.

The ice plant must shoulder the cost of burial and hospitalization of the victims, he added.

"Yung hospital bill atsaka burial cost ay dapat sagutin ng kompanya because ang aksidente ay nanggaling po sa kompanya," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The hospital bill and burial cost should be shouldered by the company because the accident came from them.)

"In this case I will not allow the city government to spend a single centavo, so lahat ng nagastos ng city government d'yan kailangan bayaran ng kompanya out of delicadeza kasi nga kamag-anak ko 'yun."

(The company should pay for everything that the city government spent out of delicadeza because they're my relatives.)

--Report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News