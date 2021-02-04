Cabinet members willing to be vaccinated in public to boost vaccine confidence in PH

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over the 51st Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on February 3, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet members are willing to take COVID-19 vaccines in public to boost the Filipinos' confidence in the government’s immunization program, Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles said Thursday.

But Nograles clarified that government officials are not included in the list of individuals who will be the first in line to take COVID-19 vaccines.

“Ayaw po namin na maakusahan na kami po ay jumping the line or naningit po sa pila. Iyon po ang iniiwasan natin. Pero kapag sinabi po na, ‘Sirs, Madam, kailangan ninyong mauna para makatulong sa vaccine confidence,’ kami naman po ay willing. Personally, I am willing,” Nograles said, adding he is willing to take any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

(We don't want to be accused of jumping the line or cutting the queue. That's what we are avoiding. But if they say, 'Sirs, Madam, you need to be first in line to help boost vaccine confidence among the public,' we are willing.)

“We will await whatever recommendations will be given to us by those comprising that expert panel,” he said.

Duterte initially said he will be the first to be inoculated in the Philippines in public, to prove the vaccine that will be distributed to Filipinos will be safe.

However, his spokesman said later that it will be done, if ever, in private since the shot will be administered on his buttocks.

The Department of Health is hoping Duterte will change his mind as doing it in public, it said, would be a big boost in the public’s confidence in vaccines.

