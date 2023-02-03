MANILA — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday warned that taxpayers would bear the risk should the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund loses.

Under the bill, the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines will provide P75 billion in seed money but their funds are guaranteed, he said.

"If Land Bank will not bear the risk, if DBP will not bear the risk, if the fund loses, assuming it loses because its not risk-free, who bears the risk?" he told ANC's "Headstart".

"Apparently in the hearing it came out that the taxpayers eventually will bear the risk. So, we will have to cough in more money to equalize the funds. We have to take a loan," he added.

This will raise the question of fairness to other investors, Gatchalian said.

A Senate panel has started to scrutinize the proposed sovereign wealth fund, which aims to raise capital for big-ticket development projects.

The DBP has explained that their investments should be risk-free in order to carry out their mandate of lending money.

In the interview, Gatchalian also wants the MIF to be on "equal footing" with other investment funds.

"One of the first things that we saw is there are lot of tax incentives given to the funds. In other words, if you have tax incentives, your profits will be skewed," he said.

He noted other investment funds pay taxes, which are part of their business costs.

"If you are now looking for accountability, the accountability should also be of the same standard with the other funds because you can't claim you are making more money compared to the other funds where in fact you are getting a lot of tax breaks," he added.

Gatchalian said the proposed wealth fund still needs changes.

"To be honest, the bill is a work in progress. There are so many iterations of the bill," he said.

The House of Representatives endorsed the proposed law in December but slashed its planned initial capital following public fears of corruption.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has called for a swift passage of the bill, filed by his son and a cousin, to enable the debt-laden government to earn extra funds to finance huge infrastructure projects.

Business groups, opposition leaders and other critics had warned the fund could deplete worker pensions and stoke corruption through reckless investment decisions.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

