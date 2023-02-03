Senator seeks legalization, regulation of 'ukay-ukay'

MANILA -- Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed a bill seeking to legalize and regulate the importation of “ukay-ukay” or second-hand garments, an P18 billion industry deemed illegal under Philippine laws.

Tulfo filed Senate Bill No. 1778 to repeal Republic Act No. 4635, which prohibits the commercial importation of used clothing and rags.

“The ‘ukay-ukay’ industry has evolved as part of the Filipino culture. It goes without saying that the revenue-generating industry has generated jobs for our fellow Filipinos. However, it must be regulated by the proper government agencies to ensure its compliance with applicable laws,” read the bill’s explanatory note.

Tulfo has raised the idea of legalizing the commercial importation of “ukay-ukay” last year as he noted the failure of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to control it.

He lamented that small-time sellers are obliged to pay taxes while the importers are not paying their duties with the BOC.

