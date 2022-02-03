MANILA – Customs officials seized cannabis-infused gummy candies and vape cartridges at the PHLPost Central Mail Exchange Center on Monday.

The goods, which were declared as “personal goods and clothing,” were discovered during a physical examination by Bureau of Customs officials.

Along with chocolates, cosmetics, and clothing, 20 pouches of cannabis-infused gummy candies and 49 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridges were found.

A certain “Elvira Vicente,” who came to receive the package, was arrested. She presented an authorization letter from a certain “Vincent Castillo” in claiming that the package shipped from Canada.

She will be held liable for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The seized candies and vape cartridges were sent to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) chemical laboratory for subsequent tests.

Cannabis, THC or any derivatives in any form containing said substance are classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165.

