Lawmaker pushes for scrapping of extra requirement for driver's license renewal

MANILA - House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez pushed once again for the scrapping of the Comprehensive Driver's Education requirement for the renewal of driver's licenses in the country.

Rodriguez said the requirement is an additional expense for Filipinos, and caused delays in the process of renewing their driver's license.

"This is an additional expense for our Filipino people. So millions are driving and many of them like in Cagayan de Oro, they are sikad, trisikad drivers, habal habal drivers, now requiring them for them to renew their licenses, to be able to get first a certificate of CDE," he said.

The Land Transportation Office, which issues driver's licenses, said that the requirement had basis in Section 23-A of Republic Act 10930.

The law says that the LTO had the powers to enforce stricter requirements to ensure that driver's licenses were given to those who deserved it, the agency said.

“We feel that by imposing this or requiring this, this will reduce these incidents that usually result into injuries and even death to those involved in the accident," said LTO chief Edgar Galvante.

The agency said the CDE program is free to access on the internet through the LTO portal.

However, the three modules in the online course take more than two hours each to complete.

The CDE program is also available in driving schools, although it would cost drivers P1,200.

Rodriguez said only motorists who committed many violations should go through the program, and the decision to renew licenses shouldn't be left in the hands of private companies.

"Yan ang question diyan - ba’t lahat?" Rodriguez said. "So dapat lang ito, it should only (be) for those violations, and the one that should be able to give them seminars will be the LTO. Basta papasok private sector, iyan ang problem."

The House Committee on Transportation gave the LTO seven days to submit a position paper, before it decides on whether or not to recommend scrapping the CDE requirement.

- With a report from Zandro Ochona