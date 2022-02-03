MANILA — Makabayan lawmakers in the House of Representatives are calling for an investigation on the cyberscam targeting the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) payroll accounts of education workers.

Members of the Makabayan Bloc introduced House Resolution No. 2484, calling on the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture to look into the issue.

The group is composed of representatives France Castro of ACT Teachers, Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, Sarah Elago of Kabataan, and Carlos Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite and Eufemia Cullamat of Bayan Muna.

"Landbank should be held liable for its negligence if it is proven that there was a breach of security and hacking of information or its online platform lacks security and other features as required by [law]," a portion of the resolution read.

It urged the Department of Education (DepEd), as the principal employers of the teaching and non-teaching personnel who fell victim to the scam, to conduct its own investigation.

"The DepEd must apprise Congress of its measures to address these concerns, including how it is investigating the reports," it said.

Landbank earlier said it would cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation, which is already looking into the issue.

The Teachers' Dignity Coalition said about 100 teachers have complained of losing money through unauthorized transactions in their Landbank accounts.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

