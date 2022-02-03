MANILA - Congress has ratified a proposed law reforming the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), paving the way for it to be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte for signature.

The House of Representatives and the Senate ratified the bicameral conference committee report that reconciled and consolidated the two chambers’ respective versions of the bill.

Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, who chaired the House contingent to the bicameral panel, explained that the measures provides a monthly honorarium chargeable against the SK funds.

She explained that the monthly honorarium cannot exceed the monthly compensation received by their SK Chairperson, and that not more than 25 percent of the SK funds can be allocated for personnel services.

The bill also allows local government units to provide additional honoraria as well as social welfare contributions and hazard pay to SK officials through their own local ordinances, and grants appropriate civil service eligibility to these officials based on years of service.

It expands as well the eligibility for the SK secretary and treasurer positions to youth ages 18 to 30, and requires the SK treasurer to undergo mandatory bookkeeping training.

The bill prioritizes SK officials in the allocation of TESDA scholarships, and exempts them from taking any of the components of the National Service Training Program.

Further, the SK is allowed to set aside an amount that is not more than 15 percent of its fund for the continuing training of its officials to complement the Training Fund.

The proposed measure enumerates the duties and functions of the "Pederasyon ng Sangguniang Kabataan," including knowledge transfer and ensuring the implementation of the Local Youth Development Plan.

It also mandates the representation of SK officials--one each from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao--in the National Youth Commission Advisory Council through an election among SK Federation presidents.

The bill also requires the appointment of a Local Youth Development Officer and allows the appropriation of not less than 1 percent of the local government's budget for the Local Youth Development Office.

It provides as well for coordination among the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in the offering of relevant courses to enhance knowledge, network, and capacity of SK officials to craft and implement relevant youth development plans.