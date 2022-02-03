Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas get new police chiefs

MANILA — The Calabarzon and Eastern Visayas regions are getting new police chiefs as Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos approved of a reshuffle in key positions in the organization effective Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra is the new police chief in the Calabarzon region, replacing Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, who has been promoted as deputy director for area police command in the Visayas.

Also, former PNP spokesperson Bernard Banac will replace Brig. Gen. Rommel Cabagnot as regional director in the Eastern Visayas.

Replaincg Yarra as Quezon City police director is Brig. Gen. Remus Medina, formerly of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

Maj. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante and Maj. Gen. Walter Castillejos swapped posts, with the former now leading the directorate for plans and the latter assigned as chief of policy community relations.

Maj Gen. Herminio Tadeo was also named director for personnel and records management, replacing retiring Maj. Gen. Rolando Hinanay.

— Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News