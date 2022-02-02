MANILA—If Calamba, Laguna Rep. Joaquin Chipeco’s House Bill 10717 becomes law, then texting, emailing or calling workers during their rest period or days off will merit a P1,000 fine.

The proposed Workers’ Rest Law states that normal work hours shall not exceed 8 hours a day unless otherwise provided by the Labor Code, while those on a compressed work week shall not exceed 12 hours a day.

"Any period other than the hours of work shall be considered as rest hours of an employee,” HB 1071 says.

The bill says an employee may not be compelled to render overtime work, unless otherwise allowed by the Labor code or the employee freely gives their written consent. The waiver to the right to rest hours or any advance consent to perform overtime as a condition for hiring, employment, reemployment or continued employment shall be void.

The bill prohibits employers, managers, supervisors or any of their agents from doing the following activities during the rest hours of employees unless there is consent by employees:

Requiring the employee to be on duty, to travel, or be at a prescribed place for work or work related activities, such as attending seminars, meetings, team building and other similar activities.

Contacting the employee for work and work-related purposes through phone, email, message and other means of communication, unless it is for the purpose of notifying the employee of the necessity of rendering emergency or urgent work as provided under the Labor Code.

"Employees may not be penalized by the employer for not opening or answering communications received during rest hours," HB 10717 says.

Persons who break the law shall pay the employee P1,000 per hour of work rendered in violation of this bill should it become law.

If employees are limited, segregated or classified in any way that would discriminate, deprive or diminish their employment opportunities, or otherwise adversely affect the said employee, the offender could face jail time of 1 month to 6 months and a fine of 100 thousand pesos.

If the offense is committed by a corporation, trust, firm, partnership, association or any other juridical entity, the penalty shall be imposed upon the guilty officer or officers.

In his explanatory note justifying the passage of the bill, Chipeco cited a movement in some national jurisdictions, particularly in Europe, to recover, maintain and promote a healthy work life balance for the working man.

Citing studies that purportedly show that under the new normal, many workers, specifically those on a work from home arrangement, end up working beyond the maximum work hours under the law.

Chipeco said: “This emerging trend does not augur well for the mental health of the employees, not to mention family solidarity.”

Chipeco explained this is a counterpart to a similar Senate bill filed by Sen. Francis Tolentino.