Security guards inspect vaccination cards and IDs of passengers entering LRT1’s Doroteo Jose Station in Manila on Jan. 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—A presidential adviser on Thursday proposed making COVID-19 booster cards a requirement to enter establishments in Metro Manila.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion noted that as the vaccination rate in the capital region was high, adding this requirement will be another way to move forward amid the pandemic.

"We have to plan for this. In other words, we want to make sure that people are still protected with the vaccines," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"At a certain point in time, depending on when you take it, it will definitely wane and you maybe unprotected."

Government data as of Feb. 1 showed that 7.5 million people in the country had received their booster dose. Of the figure, 2.1 million were administered in the National Capital Region.

Concepcion said the proposal could be implemented in Metro Manila "in a month or two". He said the requirement to show proof of COVID-19 booster shot is being implemented in other countries, including the US.

"We give it time for NCR. For the rest of the provinces, let the LGUs (local government units) decide when they will request the booster cards be shown as an entry," he said.

"Not all will implement this nationwide because many areas are still in their first and second dose of vaccination."

To date, more than 59 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness. This represents 65.69 percent of the government's target of inoculating 90 million people by June 30, 2022.

