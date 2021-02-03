Streamlined system for vaccination in Marikina gets COVID-19 task force OK

MANILA—The deputy chief implementer of the national task force (NTF) on COVID-19 on Wednesday praised the 3-step vaccination program of Marikina, which will be held at the city sports complex.

Mayor Marcy Teodoro showed NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon the vaccination system the city plans to roll out, which gets rid of pre-registration processes, such as screenings for co-morbidities and allergies to be done on the barangay level.

“Napakaganda noon kasi ibig sabihin bibilis ang proseso at hindi masyadong mabibilaukan ang pila. At ang isa pang maganda dito, open, mas hindi prone sa transmission. Kapag open air hindi kamukha ng iba na air-conditioned at hindi kalakahin ang area, madali i-expand and napaka-organized,” Dizon said.

LOOK: Marikina's COVID-19 vaccination facility to be visited by IATF officials for a simulation activity. pic.twitter.com/tvRfROFshF — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) February 3, 2021

Teodoro said that besides the city’s sports center there will be 9 other vaccination centers at schools as they target 10,000 daily inoculations.

The vaccination process will start with the registration of pre-screened individuals, actual vaccination and observation if they will exhibit adverse reactions.

Following the national guidelines, frontliners in Marikina hospitals will be the first to receive the vaccines that will come from national government.

Teodoro said the city’s own vaccine procurement will arrive in the third quarter of the year, adding an indemnification fund will be set aside by the city government.

“Initially meron kaming P5 (million) to P6 million. Ito 'yung for financial and medical assistance kung sakaling magkaroon ng adverse reaction, kasi kailangan din para sa tiwala ng tao. Alam niya pag magkasakit siya meron siya maaasahan na pondo or budget,” Teodoro said.

Marikina residents who participated in the simulation activity said they were looking forward to their actual vaccination against COVID-19.

“Mas maganda po totohanan na ibigay na vaccine, mas protektado ang bawat tao at least may panlaban na sa virus ang bayan ng Marikina, maging COVID-free kami,” said resident Lyma Rico.

RELATED VIDEO