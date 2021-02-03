Philippines to request 900,000 more Pfizer vaccines from COVAX: Galvez

Vials with a sticker reading "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration/File

MANILA - The Philippines is set to apply for an additional 900,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility, the country’s vaccine czar said Wednesday.

This is on top of the 117,000 initial doses of Pfizer vaccines that the Philippines is set to receive from the initiative that aims to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, National Task Force on COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez said in a public briefing.

“Gumagawa po kami ng sulat... if we can have submission for additional more than 900,000 to make it 1 million iyong ating vaccine sa Pfizer, ay gagawin po namin iyon,” he said.

(We are making a letter... that if we can have an additional more than 900,000 to 1 million vaccines from Pfizer, we will do it.)

“We are now preparing the letter and we will submit it before Feb. 14 and additionally, ongoing pa rin naman po iyong ating negotiations with Pfizer (our negotiations with Pfizer are still ongoing)," Galvez added.

Aside from the US-based drugmaker, the Philippines is set to receive at least 5.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, also through the COVAX facility, from British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca within the first quarter of the year.

“Napakahalaga po ng bakunang ito mula sa COVAX sapagkat mabibigyan natin ng prayoridad ang ating mga health workers at frontliners base sa sektoral at geographical na strategy ng ating national vaccine and development plan,” Galvez said.

(These vaccines from COVAX are extremely important since we can prioritize our health workers and frontliners, based on the sectoral and geographical strategy of our national vaccine and development plan.)

The country's Food and Drug Administration has previously granted emergency use authorization for both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The Philippine government also signed term sheets with at least 3 other vaccine companies, including Moderna, Sinovac and Novavax, bringing the country's supply for inoculation to some 108 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Details of the supply agreements are expected to be finalized this February, Galvez had said.

