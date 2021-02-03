Masterlist of health workers who will receive COVID-19 vaccine to be finalized by Feb. 15

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School in Mandaluyong City, Jan. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The masterlist of health workers in the country eligible for COVID-19 vaccination is set to be finalized by Feb. 15, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

In a Laging Handa press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said health facilities have barely 2 weeks to finalize their COVID-19 recipients that will include administrative and support staff.

"We are assured that before Feb. 15, our master list will be complete for our vaccine implementation," she said.

A total of 1,762,994 frontline health workers have been identified in the government's COVID-19 vaccination program drafted last year. The group is the first priority for the coronavirus vaccine.

They are broken down as follows:

private and public health workers working in treatment and rehabilitation centers, COVID-19 treatment and monitoring facilities, hospitals (612,975)

other public health workers, like those in rural, city and provincial health offices, those on the field, and local government contact tracers (602,982)

barangay health workers including BHERTS (414,640)

other frontline workers in other national government agencies, like DSWD, DepEd, DILG, BJMP and Bureau of Corrections (132,397)

Due to limited supply of anti-coronavirus jabs, Vergeire stressed prioritizing those at risk of catching the virus for the country's inoculation program was needed.

The list of recipients, she said, will be directly encoded to the COVID-19 electronic immunization registry (CEIR).

Health facilities can upload their respective lists to the CEIR, an online system developed by DOH and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

To avoid duplication, Vergeire said recipients will have "unique identifier" that would also help track their vaccination process.

The DOH will set up a monitoring system in case of adverse events after receiving the COVID-19 shots. There are also different platforms for COVID-19 information management such as COVID Kaya.

"With all these systems in place, we can ensure a seamless integration of data coming from all sectors, coming from all areas," Vergeire said.

As of Feb. 1 this year, 14,458 health workers have contracted COVID-19 in the country, of whom, 84 succumbed to the disease. The tally includes 14,147 recoveries and 227 active cases.

Overall, the country has logged 528,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, including 30,368 active infections, 10,874 total fatalities and 487,611 total recoveries.

The Philippines targets to start immunization this month, with priority given as well to elderly people and uniformed personnel.

Several other countries, including immediate neighbors of the Philippines, have already started their respective vaccination programs.

The Philippine government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people against COVID-19 this year to achieve herd immunity.