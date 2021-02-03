Duterte to meet Cabinet Wednesday
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 03 2021 03:35 PM
MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will meet his Cabinet later Wednesday, Malacañang said.
Palace spokesman Harry Roque confirmed this in a text message to ABS-CBN News. The agenda has yet to be disclosed.
In a meeting last Jan. 11, Duterte and his aides ordered sanctions against internet service providers that have failed to stop online child pornography, reports of which nearly doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duterte in the same meeting stopped mining operations on an island in the country's southernmost province.
