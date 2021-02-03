Home  >  News

Duterte to meet Cabinet Wednesday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2021 03:35 PM

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over the 50th Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañang Palace on Jan. 11, 2021. Albert Alcain, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will meet his Cabinet later Wednesday, Malacañang said. 

Palace spokesman Harry Roque confirmed this in a text message to ABS-CBN News. The agenda has yet to be disclosed. 

In a meeting last Jan. 11, Duterte and his aides ordered sanctions against internet service providers that have failed to stop online child pornography, reports of which nearly doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Watch more in iWantTFC

Duterte in the same meeting stopped mining operations on an island in the country's southernmost province. 

Read More:  Duterte   Rodrigo Duterte   Duterte updates   Duterte Cabinet   Duterte latest   Malacañang   Palace   coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus worldometer   coronavirus deaths   coronavirus cases   coronavirus how many   coronavirus updates   COVID-19 updates   pandemic   COVID   COVID latest   coronavirus latest   Philippines coronavirus   Philippines news  