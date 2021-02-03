Duque to LGUs: Prepare back-up list in case priority recipients refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Manila city health officials participate in the COVID-19 vaccination simulation held at the Universidad de Manila on January 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday urged local government units (LGUs) to prepare a back-up list of COVID-19 vaccine recipients, as he expected a possibility that some residents would refuse inoculation should the vaccine become available in the country.

Duque said he saw a possible “slippage” in the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and that there could be a “high” tendency for vaccine wastage.

The health chief said these are reasons why speed and precision are needed from LGUs as regards their vaccination plan.

“‘Yung posibleng wastage ay ‘yung mga taong nagpalista tapos hindi sisipot. So kinakailangan talaga, maayos ang monitoring. Sa pre-registration, kailangan ma-track mo na ‘yang mga ‘yan, na ‘yung nagpalista, harinawa hindi sila magkasakit, kaya hindi sila naka-sipot,” he explained during the pandemic task force’s visit in Valenzuela City for its vaccine rollout preparations.

(Wastage is possible if the people who were prioritized did not show up, so monitoring is important even in pre-registration. We should track them.)

“The reality on the ground is may anti-vaxxers, may mga refusals for whatever reason. We’re looking at about 10 percent possible slippage rate,” he added.

(There are anti-vaxxers on the ground, and there are people who may refuse to be vaccinated.)

He advised local governments to prepare a list of residents who could be vaccinated in place of those in the priority list but failed to show up.

WATCH: When will we get vaccinated vs COVID-19? | NXT

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Sa micro-planning stage, dapat mayroon ng fallback list… Kung mayroong 500 na hindi naka-sipot, for whatever reasons, mayroon nang mga kapalit,” he said.

“Maybe good 10 percent should be okay na mayroong fallback list, substitute list.”

(In the micro-planning stage alone, there should already be a fallback list. They should prepare a fallback list containing 10 percent of the people next in line to be initially inoculated.)

Vaccination mistrust hounds the government’s COVID-19 inoculation rollout, according to recent surveys.

A poll conducted by Pulse Asia late last year found that nearly half of respondents refuse COVID-19 vaccination, citing safety concerns.

Only 25 percent, meanwhile, of Metro Manila residents were willing to be vaccinated against the disease which has already killed more than 10,000 in the country, according to a study by the OCTA Group in December.

Generators should be ready

Duque said cold storage facilities for COVID vaccines should also be ready with generators in case of power blackouts.

“Kung may mga brownout, kailangan ngayon pa lang, siguradong may generators na sa vaccination sites. Kailangan brownout-proof vaccination sites. Mayroon nang generator set, hindi ‘yung doon ka pa lang kukuha ng generator set,” he said.

The health chief pointed out the importance of cold storage facilities since the vaccines are “temperature-sensitive” with a short shelf life.

“The efficacy will be affected, if you cannot maintain the cold chain temperature consistently,” he said.