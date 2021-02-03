DFA: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 25 new cases among Filipinos abroad

Airport staff members queue up to collect coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing kits, following the COVID-19 outbreak, at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. Tyrone Siu, Reuters

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 2 more Filipinos abroad died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities among foreign-based Filipinos to 954.

Twenty-five more Filipinos abroad, meanwhile, were diagnosed with COVID-19, hiking the tally to 14,041, the DFA said in a statement.

Ten also recovered from the virus recently, bringing the total recoveries or Filipino patients who were discharged from hospital overseas at 8,964.

At least 4,123 other Filipinos abroad are still active or recovering cases, the DFA said.

As of posting, 85 countries or regions have registered cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,881, followed by the Asia-Pacific Region with 2,795. Europe meanwhile has logged 2,529 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 836.

03 February 2021



Figures today show 25 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries, and 2 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries among our nationals abroad to 14,041 and 8,964, respectively. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/mZB6Ad6gln — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 3, 2021

In the Philippines, 530,118 have been infected. The country's health department reported 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The country has registered 10,942 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light last January, while total recoveries reached 487,721. Active cases are at 31,455.

RELATED VIDEO