China says dredging ship seized off Bataan 'not Chinese'

MANILA - The Chinese Embassy in Manila on Wednesday said the dredging vessel found illegally operating off Bataan last week was neither registered in China nor of Chinese origin.

The embassy in a statement explained the MV Zhonhai 68 also did not have a Chinese national onboard when the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Customs seized the vessel.

"Information from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) shows the ship (MV Zhonhai 68) with an IMO number of 8692665, is under the flag of Sierra Leone," it said.

It added that "any responsible remarks and reports should be based on facts, rather than speculation and misinformation."

The embassy meanwhile said China is ready to assist Philippine authorities in their investigation on the ship.

A Chinese survey vessel earlier entered Cabugao Bay in Catanduanes, allegedly seeking shelter due to bad weather, and stayed for several days. The PCG said its captain "refused to be boarded due to (COVID-19) health protocol."

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said they did not give permission for the Chinese ship to stay in Philippine waters, clarifying that it was allowed only to seek shelter due to bad weather.

The Chinese Embassy later clarified that the ship sought clearance and humanitarian assistance from the Philippine government to shelter in Philippine waters “due to unfavorable weather and sea conditions in the Pacific where they are scheduled to conduct [a] research mission.”

The entry of Chinese ships into Philippine waters is a sensitive issue given unresolved maritime disputes between the two sides over the South China Sea.

Despite a 2016 ruling of a UN-backed tribunal which invalidates Beijing's expansive claims to the resource-rich waters, China has aggressively expanded its claims in the South China Sea, building military bases and testing its missiles over the sea.

Beijing recently passed a new coast guard law that allows its personnel to fire on foreign vessels and tear down structures that other countries may build within the territory it claims. The Philippines protested the move.

