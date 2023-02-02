Job applicants take shelter from the rain as they line up outside the Luneta Seafarer’s Center in Manila on Oct. 6, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs will continue providing and funding assistance to overseas Filipino workers while the Department of Migrant Workers finalizes the setup of its operations.

The 2 agencies on Wednesday signed a joint circular that allows the DFA to provide assistance to OFWs during a transition period that ends on March 31, 2023.

This is to ensure the continued delivery of services to OFWs during the transition period, “pending the full turnover of ATN (assistance to nationals) functions to the DMW.”

“In the interest of protecting and promoting the welfare of all OFWs, the DFA shall continue to manage the provision of ATN and other services to OFWs in all Foreign Service Posts (FSPs) until 31 March 2023, pending the full turnover of A ATN functions to the DMW,” the joint circular read.

“It shall retain and disburse ATN and legal assistance funds to assist OFWs, until such time that the concerned Migrant Workers Office (MWO) is fully equipped with the operational and financial requirements to provide such assistance,” it added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and DMW Secretary Susan Ople signed the document in Malacañang.