President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañan Palace on Jan. 24, 2022. . King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said if she is elected president in May, she will continue and improve the Malasakit Centers, a pet project of President Rodrigo Duterte's close ally Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where indigent patients can access financial aid from state insurer PhilHealth, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, social welfare department, and other agencies.

"Ano ba iyong mga programang gusto kong ituloy? Number one na top of mind sa ‘kin, iyong Malasakit Centers. Iyong Malasakit Centers, napakaganda ng concept niya, pero puwede pa natin siya i-improve," said Robredo.

(What are the programs that I want to continue? Number one on the top of mind for me are the Malasakit Centers. It has a very good concept, but it could still be improved.)

A bigger budget will allow Malasakit Centers to help more patients, said Robredo.

She said the one-stop shop should also cater to patients in wards of private hospitals, as well as those who only require medical checkups.



"Iyong kahirapan, iyon ‘yong hindi nagbibigay ng access sa health services. And ang pinakapangarap natin dito sa ating bansa, na lahat, mahirap ka man o mayaman, pwede mong i-access ‘yong health services na dini-deserve mo, na kinakailangan mo," Robredo said in the DZRH "Presidential Job Interview."

(Poverty bars access to health services. And our main dream for our country is that everyone, whether you are rich or poor, you can access the health services you deserve, you need.)

Go, proponent of the Malasakit Center, was a presidential contender before he officially quit the race in December, saying he did not want Duterte to be "trapped in the middle."

The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in tandem with former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, a choice that displeased her father.

