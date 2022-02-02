Visayas COVID-19 cases show 'slow decline': DOH

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 infections in the Visayas is slowly declining while bed occupancy in at least two regions in Mindanao has increased, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The national positivity rate is declining as cases decrease, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"In Visayas bumabagal na yung pagtaas ng kaso sa kanila, hindi na masyado naga-uptick ang mga numero ng kaso," she told reporters.

(The rise in cases in the Visayas is slowing down, it doesn't uptick that much anymore.)

Majority of Visayas and Mindanao were escalated to Alert Level 3 following a steep increase in cases.

In Mindanao, Caraga and Soccsksargen have tallied a COVID-19 bed utilization rate of 72 percent, Vergeire said.

"Binabantayan nating maigi ito. Other than that, NCR, areas outside of NCR Plus pati ang Visayas nakikita na natin ang mabagal--katulad sa Visayas may slow decline na sila ng mga numero ng kaso."

(We're carefully monitoring this. Other than that, NCR, areas outside of NCR Plus and Visayas we can see the rise in infections is slowing--like in Visayas, there's a slow decline in the number of cases.)

The Philippines on Wednesday announced 7,661 new cases, the second consecutive day the daily tally fell below 10,000, raising the country's total to 3,577,298.