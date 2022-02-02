Sotto on senator linked to Ferolino: I will not make this public

Watch more on iWantTFC

Senate President Tito Sotto confirmed Wednesday he now knows the identity of the senator who is allegedly influencing poll commissioner Aimee Ferolino to delay the release of the resolution of the disqualification petitions against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Sotto said Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon contacted him after he publicly called out Guanzon to name names.

"Ginawa naman niya tinext niya ako...Sinabi ko I will not make this public. I will wait for you to make this public. Otherwise kung wala naman sa akin evidence kung bakit ganun, sabi ko hearsay ako," he said.

Guanzon, who is set to retire Wednesday, February 2, has castigated Ferolino for delaying the release of the Comelec First Division's decision on the Marcos disqualification complaints. She earlier revealed she had voted to disqualify Marcos since he had already been convicted for tax evasion.



"Commissioner Ferolino, lacking in experience in practice of law, was nominated and strongly supported by at least 1 senator. That's already on record, that she will not act like this if it's not (for) that senator who will order her because they're very close since they were both in Davao," Guanzon said in an interview.

She added she would cooperate if she is subpoenaed by the Senate President.

For his part, Sotto, who is running for vice-president in the May polls, said the Senate cannot motu proprio act unless someone files a complaint. He said it is only then that Guanzon could reveal what she knows if there is a hearing.

"Even if it is break or campaign period, we do not prevent the committees from convening or calling a public hearing...We leave it up to her. If there is a hearing, she can divulge. Hearsay ako kung sa akin manggaling," he said.