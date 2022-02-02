The vice president tries on a happi, a traditional Japanese coat worn during festivals. Photo from VP Leni Robredo's Facebook page

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo said on Wednesday the bashing she received when she channeled "Street Fighter" in internet memes was a "small price to pay" in giving "joy" to volunteers of her presidential campaign.

Robredo revealed a supporter requested her to shoot the Tiktok clip that showed her using the gaming series' hadouken attack against thieves.

"When I did it, alam ko na may mga hindi matutuwa. Pero sa ‘kin, small price to pay siya, small price to pay siya doon sa joy na mabibigay ko doon sa nagri-request na grabe ang sinasakripisyo para makatulong lang sa amin," she said in a DZRH interview.

(When I did it, I knew some would not be pleased. But for me, it was a small price to pay compared to the joy that I can give to those who requested it, who sacrificed so much just to help us.)

Robredo said another supporter from Japan recently asked her to wear a happi, a traditional Japanese coat worn during festivals. It was given to her by Abby Watabe, a supporter from Japan.

"Habang nagkakatuwaan, parang dahil mukhang karate, nagkakara-karate tayo ta’s nagamit, nagamit siya sa pangangantyaw. Pero ako kasi, hindi naman natin mapi-please ang lahat na tao all the time, meaning to say na totoo, marami kaming supporters na displeased about it," said the Vice President.

(While having fun, since it looked like a karate robe, we made karate moves, and it was used to poke fun at us. But for me, we cannot please everyone all the time, meaning to say, it's true, we have many supporters who were displeased about it.)

"Pero sa ‘kin kasi, pagpapakita iyon ng appreciation sa mga kababayan natin na nagustuhan ko iyong binigay nila at pinapahalagahan ko iyong kanilang bigay," she continued.

(But for me, it was a display of appreciation to our compatriots, that I like what they gave and I value it.)

The presidential aspirant added that her campaign for the presidency "is so different from the rest."

"Iyong mga nakaraan kong kampanya, very conventional siya in the sense na kami iyong nagdidikta, as candidates kami iyong magdidikta," Robredo said.

"Pero ngayon baligtad, na iyong mga supporters have been doing so much para ipakita ang suporta. Ang iba gumagastos, ang iba talaga nag-i-exert ng maraming effort. Iba-iba iyong pagtingin natin sa bagay," she continued.

(In my past campaigns, they were very conventional in the sense that we were the one dictating, as candidates, we were dictating. It's the opposite now, where the supporters have been doing so much to show their support. Some spend, some exert so many efforts. There are various views on things.)

She reminded supporters to practice "radical love" towards her critics.

"Iyong sa akin, kahit na nasasaktan tayo, kahit na nasa receiving end tayo ng masasama, ‘wag na tayong mag-contribute sa kasamaan," she said.

(For me, though we are hurt, though we are at the receiving end of evil, let us not contribute to evil.)

