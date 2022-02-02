Vice President Leni Robredo visits Sitio Tampakan, Barangay Uno in Bais City, Negros Oriental to distribute relief goods on Dec. 22, 2021. Residents of Bais City were emotional as they appealed for help, days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this 2021. OVP handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said the country's president should be on the ground within 72 hours of a calamity to oversee government response.

A presidential aspirant who hails from a typhoon-prone region, Robredo said, “Kaming mga Bicolano, lagi kaming binabagyo. Kaya alam namin na iyong first 72 hours, pinakamahalaga ‘yon kasi ‘yong pinakagrabeng effect, nararamdaman doon.”

(We, Bicolanos, are always hit by storms. So we know that the first 72 hours are the most important because the worst effect is felt then.)

“Pinakamahalaga na ang Presidente, bumaba on the ground kung asaan tumama iyong bagyo… Isasama ko iyong lahat ng mga Cabinet official na ang pagtingin ko iyong kaniyang ahensiya ay relevant sa pagtugon sa mga problema on the ground,” she said.

(It is most important that a president goes on the ground where the storm hit. I will take with me all Cabinet officials whose agencies I think are relevant in addressing problems on the ground.)

“Doon na ako magbibigay ng orders… Kasi experience ko, 'pag andoon ka, nagbibigay ka ng directives, mas mabilis iyong pagtugon. Hindi masyadong napapasukan ng bureaucracy. Hindi iyong babalik sa Maynila, magbibigay pa ng reports, etcetera, etcetera,” she said in a DZRH interview.

(I will give orders from there. Because my experience is, if you are there giving directives, the response is quicker. It is not that encumbered by bureaucracy. It shouldn't be that someone first needs to go back to Manila and give reports, etcetera.)

Robredo in December was the first national government official to show up in several areas that were battered by typhoon Odette, the strongest storm to hit the country last year.

In 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte accused Robredo of claiming that he was absent during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses.

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo or "where is the President" trended as Duterte attended a virtual summit with fellow Southeast Asian leaders, while Typhoon Ulysses inundated the capital and other areas in Luzon.

Robredo at that time denied Duterte's allegation, saying “Bakit ako maghahanap na busyng-busy na nga tayo sa pagtulong at pagsagot sa mga distress calls?”

(Why would I look for him when we are so busy with helping and answering distress calls?)

During Wednesday’s interview, Robredo said she would use typhoons as an opportunity “to build back better.”

“Halimbawa, iyong mga bahay, ang experience ko sa amin na laging binabagyo, iyong mga bahay na nasisira, every bagyo, sila rin iyong nasisira,” she said.

(For example, houses, in my experience in our area, the same houses are destroyed every time there’s a storm.)

Houses should be removed from danger zones and rebuilt with more durable materials, she said.

She added she would prioritize seawall, which are politically unpopular because they are not highly visible, but are important in making areas “disaster-resilient.”

“Para talaga sa akin, iyong paggalaw ng Presidente, hindi lang ‘pag meron nang disaster. Pero iyong paggalaw ng Presidente, sisiguraduhin niya na wala pa iyong disaster, handa na,” said the presidential aspirant.

(For me, the action of the President should not come when there’s already a disaster. Instead, the President should ensure that everything is ready before the disaster strikes.)

