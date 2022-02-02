Pagbabasura ng CDE requirement sa driver's license renewal iginiit muli

MAYNILA — Muling iginiit ng isang kongresista nitong Miyerkoles ang pagtanggal ng Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) requirement sa renewal ng driver’s license.

Sa pagdinig ng House Committee on Transportation, sinabi ni House Deputy Speaker at Cagayan De Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez na hindi ito nakasaad sa batas.

"There is no provision on Republic Act 10930 which specifically states that such certification is required to renew a driver’s license, much more so in requiring that if the LTO portal cannot anymore receive applicants, they will go to a private school,” aniya.

“This is an additional expense for our Filipino people. So millions are driving and many of them, like in Cagayan de Oro... they are sikad, trisikad drivers, habal habal drivers."

Ayon kay LTO chief Asec. Edgar Galvante, alinsunod ang memorandum sa Section 23A ng Republic Act 10930 na nagsasabing maaring gumawa ang LTO ng mga alintuntunin sa pag-isyu ng lisensya para matiyak na matitinong driver ang magkakaroon nito.

“It has been observed... that there are so many incidents of road crashes and traffic accidents. And this is, shall we say, maybe not entirely a solution to the increasing number of incidents; however, we feel that by imposing this or requiring this, this will reduce these incidents that usually result into injuries and even death to those involved in the accident,” aniya.

“This is offered free in the driver’s education center located in LTO office. And for those who cannot come to the LTO to take these lessons, the LTO has created a portal which (they can access) in the comfort of their homes," dagdag ni Galvante.

Ayon sa kaniya, kapag natapos ng mga applicant ang mga requirement at examination sa portal, mai-isyuhan sila ng certificate na magpu-pruweba na natapos nila lahat ng kailangan para makapag-renew ng lisensiya.

"We are not imposing any additional fee for this requirement,” ani Galvante.

Pero ayon kay Rodriguez, gagastos pa rin ang mga motorista dahil hindi kakayanin ng pasilidad ng LTO ang lahat ng mga magpapa-renew ng lisensya kaya pupunta ang mga ito sa mga pribadong driving school.

“There is no authority for them to accredit local driving schools where people will pay. It’s true that there is free service by the LTO. But considering the volume of drivers ... first they will have difficulty in being accommodated in the offices. Secondly 'yung portal, mabuti lang iyan sa mga may mga may computer, cellphones,” aniya.

Paliwanag ni Galvante, may sinusunod na set of standards sa pag-accredit ng mga driving school at para lamang ito mapunan ang kakapusan sa pasilidad ng ahensya. Madali lamang din umano ma-access ang LTO Portal ng mga motorista.

“For the information of everyone, the portal of LTO is easily accessible. And even a person with a cellphone, hindi na po kailangan 'yung computer set or whatever, can access from his cellphone the LTO portal and eventually be able to go through the lesson being required,” aniya.

Iminungkahi ni Rodriguez na tanging mga motorista na maraming paglabag sa batas trapiko ang dapat bigyan ng CDE. Pero LTO umano ang dapat na magbigay nito at hindi mula sa mga driving school. Ang ahensya umano ang dapat na magdesisyon kung dapat bigyan ng lisensya ang isang motorista at hindi mga pribadong kumpanya.

“Basta ang papasok private sector, iyan ang problema... That is, there will be suspicion of collusion between driving schools and the LTO,“ aniya.

Binigyan ng pitong araw ang LTO para magsumite ng position paper sa komite.

— Ulat ni Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

