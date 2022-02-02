MANILA — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Calatagan town in Batangas on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 20 kilometers (km) northwest of Calatagan town, according to Phivolcs. It had a depth of 89 km.

The earthquake, recorded at 10:47 p.m., was tectonic in origin, state seismologists said.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity II - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I - Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro and Tagaytay City

The Phivolcs added it was not expecting damage nor aftershocks.

