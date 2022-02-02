House seeks to curb abuse, corrupt acts by traffic enforcers

Members of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) Special Task Force inspect passing public utility vehicles along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on May 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A House panel is seeking to curb abuses and corruption by some traffic enforcers in Metro Manila.

Members of the House Committee on Metro Manila Development, in a hearing on Wednesday, sought to look into anomalous practices by some traffic aides in the capital region.

“Our present situation is even made worse by reports of corruption and abuses committed by traffic enforcers. While true, there are abusive motorists as well, this does not excuse any abusive acts in the enforcement of traffic laws,” Manila 1st District Rep. Manuel Lopez, the committee chair, said in his opening statement.

“The abuses practice of some really affect and stain the public’s perception. As we attempt to change this ever so prevalent system, perhaps it is time that we look at our present laws and regulations,” he said.

According to Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay, “instances of traffic enforcers (extorting) money, (accepting) bribery and (abusing) their given authority have been noticeably rampant in the past."

“A few examples that come to mind is a traffic enforcer that was caught on video extorting P2,000 from a truck driver, and another is to excessively (punish) a motorist which caused his death due to heart attack,” he said.

“These are instances that can and should be avoided and remedied to restore public trust in authority of the roads. As such, effective traffic enforcement is vital."

Support for the resolution was expressed by the committee’s guests from the Department of Transportation, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Highway Patrol Group, and other entities.

“We support ... the resolution and we find the investigation very essential for LTO to better understand the gaps in laws, rules and practices particularly in the deputization of traffic enforcers, as well as enforcement of LTO rules and regulation,” LTO deputy director of law enforcement service Roberto Valera said.

“We support this move because on our part, we want to uplift din, i-upgrade po natin our enforcement operations. But as you can see... the LTO is... the lead agency on the part of DOTr when it comes to traffic enforcement,” said LTFRB-NCR regional director Zona Tamayo.

Currently, the LTO evaluates traffic enforcement applicants through a 3-5 day training.

Applicants must also pass examinations before they are deputized.

Valera said they already have measures in handling complaints of abuses and corruption.

“We also have the deputation evaluation committee (which) has its own monitoring device which takes care of complaints filed against deputized agents. And based on that, we issue show cause orders and impose either suspension or revocation of their deputization,” he said.

MMDA, which conducts traffic enforcement in Metro Manila’s major roads, said it implements their own training seminars.

“This is just for MMDA training division… if you will pass through the course, we also have a sort of stages before you become traffic enforcers… So meron po kaming enforcers na trained and deputized by LTO... Ang MMDA may sariling paniket,” MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija said.

LGUs also have their own set of rules for hiring traffic enforcers.

Lopez asked if the length of the seminar is enough to train traffic enforcer applicants.

“We need to further inculcate (in) our traffic enforcers, kasi 'di naman basta-basta ang merong bibigyan ng badge at kapangyarihan na humuli. Dahil ang iba, dahil sa kamangmangan, 'wag namang sanang sasama ang loob ng iba, dahil sa kulang sa kaalaman… kung minsan, nagiging sanhi ng korapsyon at pag-abuso,” he said.

The committee chairman also suggested that the Highway Patrol Group of the Philippine National Police be part of LTO’s 5-day training program since they are also deputized by the agency to enforce traffic regulations.

“If we are given the chance... and we are going to give our best in order to educate the motorists,” responded HPG deputy director for administration Police Col. Roldan Luna.

Before the hearing ended, Lopez stressed the need to review qualifications of drivers and ensure that only those truly qualified are given licenses.

"At the same time, those who are victims of traffic enforcers should have a more convenient way to file complaints on such abuses,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO